Martin Bradley Winges Sells 26,000 Shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $999,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,860.26. This represents a 28.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $40.39.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.15 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 192,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 37.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 711,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hilltop by 42.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 192,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.