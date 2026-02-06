Insider Buying: Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Iain Hooley purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £153.12.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 1.6%

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 2,235 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,374 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,993.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,894.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,050 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,084.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RAT

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.