Colin Davie Sells 2,976 Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Colin Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $1,296,565,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after purchasing an additional 606,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,047,000 after purchasing an additional 596,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

