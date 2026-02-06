Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Evercore ISI

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

