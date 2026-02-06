Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.72.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherry Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 67,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

