Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.72.
View Our Latest Research Report on UBER
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherry Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 31,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 67,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 growth and record engagement: Uber reported revenue up ~20% and record metrics (gross bookings +22% to ~$54B, ~200M monthly users, trips at ~40M/day) and highlighted record free cash flow, which supports buyback capacity and longer‑term value. Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy-side support: Multiple firms reaffirmed buys/upgrades (RBC, BTIG, Needham, JPMorgan retained overweight) or upgraded ratings after Q4, providing institutional cover that can cushion downside and prompt dip buying. Analyst coverage mentions (Benzinga aggregate)
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term AV/robotaxi narrative remains intact: Management and the new CFO (Balaji Krishnamurthy) are publicly bullish on robotaxis as a multitrillion‑dollar opportunity, which keeps growth investors engaged despite near‑term noise. Uber appoints new CFO as its AV plans accelerate
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicals/buy‑zone narrative: Some outlets argue the pullback puts UBER in a “buy zone,” citing institutional accumulation and supportive cash flow trends — a tactical signal rather than a fundamental change. Uber in the Buy Zone: Can It Take Investors for a Ride They Like?
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions: Several firms trimmed price targets (Wells, Cantor, Mizuho, Wedbush) but many maintained positive ratings — that narrows near‑term upside expectations while leaving consensus skewed to modest upside. Analyst price target updates (Benzinga aggregate)
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and guidance miss: Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported $0.71 vs. ~$0.79 consensus) and Q1 EPS guidance ( $0.65–0.72 ) came in below Street expectations — the primary near‑term reason shares have been under pressure. Uber stock down on outlook miss; CEO sees robotaxi rollout as ‘multitrillion-dollar’ opportunity
- Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds from cheaper rides and taxes: Management said pushing lower fares to grow trips, plus higher taxes/charges, will compress near‑term margins — a structural concern for profit‑focused investors. Uber forecasts profit below estimates as cheaper rides boost trips but hurt margins
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term stock pressure likely: The EPS/guidance miss triggered near‑term selling and some analysts kept neutral stances (e.g., Wedbush, Benchmark), meaning momentum could stay choppy until guidance or margin trends improve. Uber Slumps Over 5% on Tepid Outlook: ETFs in Focus
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.