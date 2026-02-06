Richard Craig Bealmear Sells 9,726 Shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 18th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 5,159 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $397,088.23.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40.

Oklo stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -115.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Coverage highlights binding commercial demand and a reported 1.2 GW agreement structure with Meta that could include prepayments and non‑dilutive project funding — supportive for Oklo's long‑term cash flow profile if projects proceed on schedule.

Sector narrative: Several articles argue hyperscalers' need for reliable, carbon‑free power re‑rates SMR developers like Oklo as infrastructure plays, underlining a sizable addressable market for behind‑the‑meter nuclear at AI data centers.

Bull case discussion: Multiple think pieces and reddit‑driven bull summaries outline upside if execution and regulatory milestones are met, but they explicitly flag volatility and execution risk.

Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: CEO Jacob Dewitte filed sales of ~200k shares on Feb 2 (two filings reporting ~140,000 and ~60,000 shares at ~\$74–\$75), and CFO Richard Bealmear sold 9,726 shares (~\$76.93 avg). The size and timing of these sales likely amplified intraday selling pressure.

Weak near‑term fundamentals: Oklo recently missed quarterly EPS expectations and analysts model material negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to funding, execution, or cash‑flow headlines. (See company earnings recap and analyst forecasts.)

Momentum/headline risk: News pieces explaining the intraday selloff can accelerate outflows in a high‑expectations, low‑earnings stock — coverage such as "Why Oklo Stock Crashed Today" has likely compounded selling pressure.

OKLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Texas Capital raised Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

