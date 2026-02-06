Richard Hayne Sells 10,667 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $761,197.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,575,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,167,056.96. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.6%

URBN opened at $71.16 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $262,578,000 after buying an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,654,000 after acquiring an additional 540,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,287,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,366,000 after purchasing an additional 477,909 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

