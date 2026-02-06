Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 0.52%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $163,954,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,055,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,751 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley kept an “overweight” rating and trimmed its price target slightly from $123 to $120 — still implying roughly 33% upside from current levels, which supports buyer interest. Read More.

Morgan Stanley kept an “overweight” rating and trimmed its price target slightly from $123 to $120 — still implying roughly 33% upside from current levels, which supports buyer interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated an ambitious long-term sales target of $73B–$75B by 2028 and discussed a CEO transition that will shape M&A and margin strategies — a significant strategic signal but with execution/ timing risk. Read More.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

