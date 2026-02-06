RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $306.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $306.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $283.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.27.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.6%
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting RenaissanceRe
Here are the key news stories impacting RenaissanceRe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — RenaissanceRe reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results with higher underwriting income driven by lower claims costs and robust investment results; this is the main bullish catalyst. RNR Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Claims Costs, Strong Investment Results
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlight the beat and strong quarter (revenues and EPS ahead of expectations), reinforcing investor confidence in earnings quality and underwriting recovery. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance …
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $306 and kept an equal‑weight rating — a modest endorsement that supports the stock near current levels. Wells Fargo raises RNR price target to $306
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and Q4 snapshots are available for deeper read‑through of management commentary on premiums, reserve development and capital deployment; useful for gauging sustainability of the beat. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces (MSN, WTOP, Globe & Mail) summarize the quarter and debate whether higher premiums can sustain results; these are informational and may influence sentiment over coming weeks. RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Exceeds Q4 CY2025 Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts provide metric-level analysis (reserve development, combined ratio, investment income) — useful for fundamental checks but not immediate market movers by themselves. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore raised its target to $291 but kept an “in‑line” view; that target sits below current levels, implying limited upside and potential downward pressure if sentiment cools. Evercore raises RNR target to $291
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.
The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RenaissanceRe
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.