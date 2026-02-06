JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $263.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.
Allstate Price Performance
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Allstate by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 94,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Allstate News
Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings materially beat expectations — Allstate reported $14.31 EPS (vs. street estimates ~ $8.7–$9.8) driven by Property‑Liability strength, lower catastrophe losses and higher earned premiums, an 86.6% YoY EPS surge that supports near‑term profitability. Allstate Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Property-Liability Unit Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns boosted — company announced an 8% quarterly dividend increase to $1.08 and unveiled a $4 billion buyback program, both of which support shareholder returns and helped lift investor sentiment. Allstate posts Q4 earnings beat, boosts dividend by 8%, unveils $4B buyback plan
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support picked up — JPMorgan raised its price target (to $263) and kept an overweight stance, signaling another source of buying interest and implying significant upside vs. recent levels. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Broker/market commentary notes easing catastrophe losses and improved earnings outlook — broader analyst confidence amplified the rally. Allstate Corporation (ALL) Gains Analyst Confidence as Catastrophe Losses Ease and Earnings Outlook Strengthens
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $220 target — a modest signal that some analysts see less upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and the earnings‑call transcript/slide deck were posted for investors and analysts (useful for detail but largely confirm the points above). The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript The Allstate Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Top-line missed expectations — revenue of $14.57B trailed analyst estimates (~$17.2B), a potential caution for investors who focus on premium growth and revenue sustainability despite the EPS beat. Allstate Q4 press release / slide deck
Allstate Company Profile
Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.
The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.
