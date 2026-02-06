Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised Lightspeed Commerce to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 59.16%.The firm had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,752,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,468,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after buying an additional 556,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 1,295,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 97,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,948,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

More Lightspeed Commerce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and raised outlook — Lightspeed reported revenue (~$312M) and EPS that topped consensus and raised its fiscal‑2026 revenue outlook; management highlighted improved gross margins and positive operating cash flow. Press Release

Q3 beat and raised outlook — Lightspeed reported revenue (~$312M) and EPS that topped consensus and raised its fiscal‑2026 revenue outlook; management highlighted improved gross margins and positive operating cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: gross profit and cash flow improvements — Gross margin rose to ~43% year‑over‑year, gross profit grew ~15% and adjusted free cash flow turned positive. These operational improvements support the company’s path to profitability. Press Release

Fundamentals: gross profit and cash flow improvements — Gross margin rose to ~43% year‑over‑year, gross profit grew ~15% and adjusted free cash flow turned positive. These operational improvements support the company’s path to profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix and guidance detail — Coverage remains mixed: some analysts kept buy ratings (BTIG kept a “buy” while trimming its $16 PT to $15) even as the Street’s average stance is a “hold.” Management provided Q4 revenue guidance that was roughly in line but slightly shy of some consensus points, leaving room for interpretation. Benzinga

Analyst mix and guidance detail — Coverage remains mixed: some analysts kept buy ratings (BTIG kept a “buy” while trimming its $16 PT to $15) even as the Street’s average stance is a “hold.” Management provided Q4 revenue guidance that was roughly in line but slightly shy of some consensus points, leaving room for interpretation. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to GAAP loss and sector jitters — Despite the beat, investors reacted poorly to the company’s continued GAAP loss and negative net margin, and the stock weakened amid a broader pullback in software/growth names. Coverage pieces note a “cool investor reception” and selling pressure after results. Globe and Mail

Market reaction to GAAP loss and sector jitters — Despite the beat, investors reacted poorly to the company’s continued GAAP loss and negative net margin, and the stock weakened amid a broader pullback in software/growth names. Coverage pieces note a “cool investor reception” and selling pressure after results. Negative Sentiment: Perception of the quarter as mixed — Headlines emphasize a quarter that included revenue growth (~11–15% y/y) but also a reported loss and guidance nuances that some investors read as a reason to trim exposure; one summary notes the stock “slides on Q3 loss.” MSN

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company’s product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.