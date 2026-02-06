Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,313.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 7.8%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,020.39 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $964.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,052.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

