17,380 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

