a16z Perennial Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,403 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,583,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $394.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.08. The firm has a market cap of $444.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth.

Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron's execution justify higher valuations.

Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron's, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains.

Micron's announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex.

Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock's rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst.

An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations.

Insider selling: EVP Sumit Sadana sold ~25,000 shares (~$10.7M), which, together with post‑rally profit‑taking and unusual options activity, has amplified the pullback and investor caution.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

