Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Sells 7,802 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PM stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

