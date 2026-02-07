Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.21 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $321.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.17. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

