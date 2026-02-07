AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,823,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,633,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,061,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,349,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.40. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $382.47 and a 12 month high of $500.55.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.56.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

