General Motors Company $GM Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

