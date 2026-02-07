General Motors Company $GM Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Motors Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of General Motors stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.
General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.
Key Stories Impacting General Motors
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GM says North America EBIT margins should rebound to roughly 8–10% in 2026 as cost reductions, regulatory relief and a better product mix improve profitability — this underpins management’s case for stronger free cash flow going forward. 5 Reasons GM Expects North America Margins to Improve in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Management is leaning into buybacks and dividends, using rising free cash flow to shrink the share count and boost per‑share metrics — a direct driver of higher EPS and investor returns. Are Dividends and Buybacks Now Central to GM’s Capital Strategy?
- Positive Sentiment: GM Korea plans to raise production to ~500,000 units in 2026, signaling higher volume and potential scale benefits in key markets. Volume upside supports margin recovery if mix and pricing hold. GM Korea to lift production to 500,000 units in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: GM will keep the Allison transmission branding on its heavy‑duty Silverado/Sierra pickups — a retention of trusted tech/branding that supports fleet and truck buyer demand in a profitable segment. GM’s Heavy Duty Trucks Will Wear An Iconic Name Once More
- Neutral Sentiment: GM’s planning/contingency posture for a potential economic downturn highlights cost controls and liquidity planning — good governance but not an immediate earnings catalyst. How GM is preparing for an economic downturn
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press commentary (Fool.com) highlights GM as a contrarian buy with upside potential — useful for retail interest but represents opinion rather than new company fundamentals. Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in February
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: a CNBC piece flags China’s accelerating EV exports and industry scale, which intensifies long‑term competitive pressure on U.S. automakers’ EV strategies and pricing. That raises strategic risk for GM’s EV investments over time. How America’s EV retreat is increasing China’s control of global markets
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/financial risk: Canadian authorities are seeking repayment of EV incentives from automakers, including GM — this could create headline risk, potential cash outflows or provisions if resolved unfavorably. GM And Stellantis Got The Cash, Now Canada Wants A Refund
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
