a16z Perennial Management L.P. Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 0.1% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $320.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.34.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

