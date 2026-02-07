Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,876 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $274,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 7.1%
AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.59 and its 200-day moving average is $338.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.
Key Stories Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
