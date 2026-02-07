Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,876 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $274,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.59 and its 200-day moving average is $338.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

