Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 227.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

