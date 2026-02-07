Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.51.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.
AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
