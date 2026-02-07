Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 7.1%

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

