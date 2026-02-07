Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $31 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 5.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

