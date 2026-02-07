Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,190 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Melius Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

