Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 126.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 85.1% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Exelixis by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,462,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at $51,790,879.40. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,431,751.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Exelixis

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” to a “strong‑buy,” signaling increased analyst conviction that the company’s growth story is improving. Read More.

Zacks Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” to a “strong‑buy,” signaling increased analyst conviction that the company’s growth story is improving. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks issued broad upward revisions to Exelixis’ earnings outlook — raising FY2026 to $2.76 from $2.34 and FY2027 to $3.65 (previously $3.30), and lifting several quarterly estimates (e.g., Q1‑Q4 2026 and Q1‑Q4 2027). These higher forward EPS forecasts support a re‑rating and provide a clearer path to earnings growth. Read More.

Zacks issued broad upward revisions to Exelixis’ earnings outlook — raising FY2026 to $2.76 from $2.34 and FY2027 to $3.65 (previously $3.30), and lifting several quarterly estimates (e.g., Q1‑Q4 2026 and Q1‑Q4 2027). These higher forward EPS forecasts support a re‑rating and provide a clearer path to earnings growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a bullish write‑up, “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Exelixis,” highlighting growth attributes that could help EXEL outperform — a narrative that can attract growth‑oriented buyers. Read More.

Zacks published a bullish write‑up, “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Exelixis,” highlighting growth attributes that could help EXEL outperform — a narrative that can attract growth‑oriented buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on EXEL, providing additional sell‑side support that may encourage institutional interest. Read More.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on EXEL, providing additional sell‑side support that may encourage institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Note that Zacks’ upgraded forecasts exceed the current broader consensus (the entries cite a consensus near $2.04 for the current year). The market may await confirmation from Exelixis’ upcoming results/sales trends before other analysts materially follow, which could create short‑term volatility. Read More.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelixis this week:

EXEL stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 29.63%.The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.