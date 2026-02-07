Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,538 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 19,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. President Capital dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

