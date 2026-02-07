Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.