State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $68,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of GS opened at $929.47 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $909.26 and a 200 day moving average of $815.94. The company has a market cap of $278.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 19,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.27, for a total value of $19,088,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,695,875.30. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

