Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,545 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,031,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466,187 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,017,000 after acquiring an additional 403,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.43.

GS opened at $929.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $909.26 and its 200-day moving average is $815.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

