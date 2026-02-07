American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

American International Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. American International Ventures shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

American International Ventures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

