Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Zacks Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

