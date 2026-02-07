Galaxy Digital’s (GLXY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLXY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Galaxy Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galaxy Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Shares of GLXY stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. This represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth $27,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the third quarter worth $3,119,000. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at $33,612,000.

Board approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $200 million of Class A common stock over the next 12 months (open‑market or negotiated buys; Nasdaq purchases capped at ~5% of outstanding shares; program can be suspended). This buyback is the primary catalyst for today's upside as investors view it as a signal of confidence and a way to support the stock.

Director Douglas Deason purchased 25,000 shares (~$520k at ~$20.80), increasing his stake materially — an insider buy that supports management confidence in the outlook.

HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4) and trimmed FY2026 losses slightly while maintaining a Buy rating and $40 target — a sign of improving medium‑term profit expectations.

BTIG and other brokers reiterated Buy/Outperform stances, providing continued institutional support that helps underpin sentiment if buyback execution continues.

Consensus broker view still sits around "Moderate Buy" with a range of price targets; this mixed but generally favorable coverage tempers volatility but leaves upside dependent on execution and crypto market moves.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (reported as lower than earlier) but left an overweight stance — a moderate signal that helps relative positioning but reduces some upside from higher targets.

Galaxy reported a $482 million net loss in Q4 2025 and missed revenue expectations, which sparked earlier heavy selling and remains a core reason for near‑term downside risk and analyst forecast trimming.

Several analysts cut near‑term forecasts after the Q4 results and some commentary remains pessimistic about short‑term earnings and crypto market dependency, which could re‑pressure the stock if buybacks or crypto prices disappoint.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

