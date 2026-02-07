Rosenblatt Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $357.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $279.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.46.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

