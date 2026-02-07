Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on FOX from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

View Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FOX has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.90. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $5,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,100,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,082.12. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,294 shares of company stock worth $17,214,273. Corporate insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in FOX by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.