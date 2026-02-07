LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.85 and traded as high as $57.55. LandBridge shares last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 910,282 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LandBridge from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

LandBridge Trading Up 3.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LandBridge Company LLC will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

In related news, Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II sold 2,500,000 shares of LandBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Thomas Long acquired 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,842.37. Following the purchase, the insider owned 223,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,008.14. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 3,542 shares of company stock worth $164,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LandBridge by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of LandBridge by 21.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LandBridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

