Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,811 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 706,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 140,624 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,307,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

NYSE:HIG opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $14,214,556.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,337.26. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,247 shares of company stock worth $46,587,520. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

