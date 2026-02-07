Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $8.85. Inspired Entertainment shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 80,508 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%.The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman A Lorne Weil bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $405,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 572,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,172.81. This trade represents a 9.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brooks H. Pierce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,480. This represents a 500.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

