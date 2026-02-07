Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 68651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

