Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 422996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAMA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.40 million, a PE ratio of 145.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 8.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 356,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 116,110 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Further Reading

