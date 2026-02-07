Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.4040 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 19639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

