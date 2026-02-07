5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $19.8750, with a volume of 65703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.7250.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

5N Plus Price Performance

5N Plus Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.97.

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

