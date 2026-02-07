School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. School Specialty shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Get School Specialty alerts:

School Specialty Stock Down 100.0%

About School Specialty

(Get Free Report)

School Specialty, Inc (OTCMKTS:SCOO) is a full-service provider of educational products and solutions to K-12 schools and related institutions across North America. The company’s core offerings include classroom supplies, instructional materials, art and craft resources, science and STEM kits, early childhood learning tools, and special education aids. Through a combination of catalogs, e-commerce platforms, and dedicated sales teams, School Specialty delivers a broad selection of consumable products designed to support daily teaching and learning activities.

In addition to consumables, School Specialty supplies a wide range of classroom and group furniture, storage systems, and facility-wide fixtures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for School Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for School Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.