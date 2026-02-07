United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.65 and traded as high as $34.86. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 12,530 shares traded.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.6%

About United Utilities Group

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.