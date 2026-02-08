23,376 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 666.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.3%

Dropbox stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $208,474.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,795.32. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $4,221,121.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,556 shares of company stock worth $15,851,617. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.