23,376 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 666.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Trading Up 2.3%
Dropbox stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
Insider Activity at Dropbox
In other news, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $208,474.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,795.32. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $4,221,121.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,556 shares of company stock worth $15,851,617. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.
At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.
