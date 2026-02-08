Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,216 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3,343.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after buying an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after buying an additional 679,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,583,000 after buying an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.56.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

