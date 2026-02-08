Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22,155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 61.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

