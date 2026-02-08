Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $611,000 in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $55,651,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,260,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 318,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cfra Research cut shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Mattel Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

