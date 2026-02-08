Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,285 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 27,616.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,035,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 352.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,962,000 after buying an additional 1,144,296 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $84,753,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $68,177,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 963,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 681,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.97.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

