Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.38. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $155.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.