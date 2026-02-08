Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 8,358 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 43.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

